First national bird show for city

Dunedin Poultry, Pigeon and Cage Bird Club secretary-treasurer Charlie Wilson holds one of his prized birds ahead of the national show this weekend. Photo: Jessica Wilson

Dunedin is hosting a national bird show for the first time.

Three years ago, the Dunedin Poultry, Pigeon and Cage Bird Club won its bid to host the 2021 New Zealand Poultry, Pigeon and Cage Bird National Show at Forrester Park.

The show, which starts tomorrow and ends on Sunday, will feature 1400 birds.

That was about double the amount the club got for its usual shows, club secretary-treasurer Charlie Wilson said.

About 120 people from around the New Zealand would head to the city for the event in the hope of winning a national championship, most bringing multiple birds with them.

"The largest ... is 50 birds from one exhibitor," Mr Wilson said.

"There’s a heck of a lot of bird-lovers around."

A trophy for the ‘‘best heavy utility fowl’’ is one of the accolades to be won at this weekend’s 2021 New Zealand Poultry, Pigeon and Cage Bird National Show, to be held at the Forrester Park Kennel Club.

Transporting their birds around the country was no easy feat, so many bird-owners had custom-built trailers for their feathered friends to travel in.

It could all be worth it though, as there were 190 national titles to be won.

"That’s why people come from afar, because they’d like to win a New Zealand championship."

Mr Wilson developed his love of birds from a young age.

He used to visit his uncle, whose neighbour had birds.

"I’d go down there — and I was just a wee nipper — and stand there for hours, apparently, looking at the birds," he said.

"I had a love of the feather from that age."

He later moved out to Mosgiel and across the road from the-then secretary of the Taieri Poultry Club.

"He soon found out that I was interested in birds and he helped build my first little hen house and away I went.

"I’ve been involved ever since."