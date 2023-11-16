Help called in to care for hoiho chicks

Auckland Zoo veterinarian and Dunedin Wildlife Hospital volunteer Adam Naylor feeds fish slurry to a clutch of four tiny hoiho/yellow eyed penguin chicks being cared for in their first week of life at the hospital. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin Wildlife Hospital has called in specialist reinforcements from across New Zealand and overseas, as it battles to care for virtually all of this season’s mainland hoiho/yellow eyed penguin chicks in their first fragile week of life.

Wildlife Hospital manager Jordana Whyte said the facility would care for about 200 hoiho chicks this breeding season, which began late last month with the first batch of chicks from North Otago.

Department of Conservation rangers had uplifted this year’s eggs from the hard-to-access Green Island breeding colony, off the coast of Waldronville, which had nearly all hatched at the Wildlife Hospital. Three eggs remained to hatch.

With rangers now also uplifting chicks from the Otago Peninsula and Catlins breeding sites and bringing them to the hospital for vet checks, care and feeding, there was a constant in-patient population of about 70 chicks.

"We get them in as young as two or three days, and care for them until they are about five days to a week old, in good health and weighing about 300 grams," Ms Whyte said.

"At that stage, they are strong enough to go back out to nests."

After taking in about 63% of the chicks from last year’s breeding season and achieving a 92% success rate with them, the Wildlife Hospital would this year care for almost 100% of the hoiho chicks from the Catlins to North Otago, she said.

One of more than a dozen groups of hoiho/yellow eyed penguin chicks in care at Dunedin Wildlife Hospital — each being fed fish slurry five times a day and producing plenty of smelly poo. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

"Basically, all of the mainland chicks are coming to the hospital for care this season."

The reason for that was the devastating impact of avian diphtheria, which had now spread to virtually all of the colonies and nests on mainland New Zealand.

This bacterial infection caused lesions in the mouths of the tiniest chicks, with very few able to survive it on their own.

However, about five days to a week of hospital care and lots of fish slurry was enough for most chicks to be strong enough to return to nests.

"We keep them for as little time as possible, depending on their health, and thankfully this level of intervention usually works.

"It is very labour intensive, but without treatment for avian diphtheria, they would die."

Thankfully, Dunedin Wildlife Hospital director and wildlife veterinarian Dr Lisa Argilla, and the hospital’s team of vets and vet nurses has plenty of backup, from a large team of volunteers from Auckland Zoo, Wellington Zoo, Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium and Raglan Native Rehabilitation, along with Kakapo and Takahe Recovery rangers from the Department of Conservation, two vets from the RSPCA Wildlife Hospital in Brisbane and as vet nurses from private practices.

"The hoiho chicks need to be vet checked, weighed, and fed fish slurry five times a day, which results in a huge amount of poo and the cleanup from that — the amount of washing we are doing is incredible.

Sleeping off yet another dinner of fish slurry — a contented group of hoiho chicks at Dunedin Wildlife Hospital. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

"We have two shifts of about 10 volunteers working each day, feeding and caring for the chicks, and keeping track of each little hoiho’s progress on a white board — it’s a massive undertaking.

"We are so grateful for their support and expertise — this task would be nearly impossible without it," Ms Whyte said.

She also paid tribute to the extraordinary organisational skills of Dunedin Wildlife Hospital veterinary nurse and practice manager Gina Martelli, who had been working to co-ordinate the volunteer effort since May.

"She has done a huge amount of work, and it is really paying off — the more organised you are, the better the outcomes for the chicks."

Ms Whyte said the Wildlife Hospital was holding a "baby shower"campaign in support of the project to save the hoiho chicks, and was aiming to raise $100 for each of the 200 chicks to help cover the costs. The response had been good so far.

"This is our busiest and most expensive month, so if people can help us out with donations, we would be very grateful."

For more information visit the website wildlifehospitaldunedin.org.nz or find them on facebook.

