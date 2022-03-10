Isolation period dropping from 10 to seven days

From this weekend, the isolation period for Covid-positive cases and household members will be reduced from 10 to seven days.

Chris Hipkins

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement at the 1pm briefing yesterday. It comes into play at 11.59pm tomorrow.

People will need to have rapid antigen tests (Rats) on day 3 and day 7, and if they get a positive result, will be required to continue isolating until 24 hours after symptoms have gone.

Everyone should continue to report their test results, whether positive or negative, to enable researchers to track the transmission of the virus, Mr Hipkins said.

Dunedin remains a southern Covid-19 hot spot, high numbers of new cases continuing to be reported across the region.

More than 10,000 active cases have been logged in the Southern DHB area so far in the ongoing Omicron outbreak, with seven people reported to be in Dunedin Hospital.

Nationally, the Ministry of Health reported a further 22,454 cases yesterday and 742 people in hospital, including 19 people in ICU. There were four deaths.

The figures included 835 cases in the Southern DHB region.

This week, director of public health Caroline McElnay said critical healthcare workers who had Covid-19 would be able to return to work earlier than usual if their absence would mean a critical health service would stop functioning.

Mr Hipkins reported a quarter of a million Novovax doses had arrived in New Zealand, for those who require an alternative to the Pfizer vaccine. It will be available for people aged over 18 years old.

- If you are showing Covid-19 symptoms or are a household contact, you can ‘‘click and collect’’ a free testing kit by pre-ordering it at https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz, or collect one from a rapid antigen test collection site.

- If you have any questions about Covid-19, self-isolation, or what you need to do if you test positive, call Healthline on 0800358-5453.

- If you are self-isolating and require welfare support such as help getting groceries, call 0800512-337.

- If you have concerns about Covid-19 symptoms, call your general practice or Healthline on 0800358-5453 at any time. If you are very unwell or having breathing difficulties, call 111 immediately.