Lively athletes compete

Aerobics athletes took to the stage to the roar of a hugely appreciative crowd during the New Zealand Competitive Aerobics Federation Otago regional competitions.

The contest at Trinity Catholic College last weekend drew about 160 athletes from schools and aerobics groups from across the region to compete.

The high kicks and high energy of the athletes were rewarded with cheerful words of encouragement from the audience.

Federation event manager Sarah Snoep said aerobics was much more than a sweatband and 1kg dumbbells.

"It is actually quite a technical sport.

"It involves lots of endurance and strength and a very high quality of fitness."

Competitors demonstrated a range of skills in each routine including high kicks, press-ups and jumping jacks, all to a high-energy beat.

"The amount of support from the parents, spectators and the girls hyping each other up is so great to see and it just makes all the work so worth it."

Aerobics was very popular in Otago. Clubs included Queen’s Aerobics, Jump Start Aerobics and Carisbrook Aerobics.

"Those are some of the biggest schools, and it is just growing.

"Southland is also a really growing region which is fantastic to see," she said.

The top-performing athletes from the regionals will go on to compete at the national competitions taking place in Lower Hutt next month.

Several athletes have also been nominated to compete at the Sport Aerobics and Fitness World Championships taking place in Belgium during October.

