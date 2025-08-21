Pool fundraising builds momentum

Warrington School senior pupils (back, from left) Kamahi Bretton, 12, Molly Boyle, 12, Lily Tilyard, 12, Max Cadden, 11, George Vercoe, 11, Eloise Hayes, 11, (front, from left) Maia Bramhall, 12, Lily Kuzma, 12, Jed Simmons, 11, Jonathan Duncan,10, and Evan Gardner, 12, are looking forward to getting back in the water. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Warrington School community is pulling out all the stops in its quest for a new school pool to replace the now-dilapidated rubber pool it has had for the past 40 years.

Warrington School board of trustees member Lucy Wing highlighted the school pool fundraising project in a presentation to the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board last week.

The school was requesting a grant of $3000 from the community board towards its fundraising target of $68,000 for a like-for-like replacement for its 8m×4m above-ground rubber pool.

"Our school pool has been very well loved for 40 years now and has come to the end of its life," Ms Wing told the community board.

"At Warrington School we take water safety seriously and we are determined to provide a comprehensive and equitable programme to develop water confidence and swimming skills on-site for all our tamariki.

"It is part of our focus on growing resilient, independent children.

"As we all live by the sea, having confidence and skills in the water are very important."

At that time, the school community had raised $11,570 towards the $68,000 target, and had submitted multiple grant applications to major funders.

The community board agreed to grant the $3000 requested, to be held aside until needed.

A community bingo night at the weekend raised a further $5000 for the cause, bringing the total raised so far to $16,570, plus the board’s contribution.

During a visit to Warrington School on Tuesday, principal Jeff Burrow told The Star the pool had opened in 1985 and had been enjoyed by thousands of local children over the years.

"We were able to upgrade the pool lining, the pumps and filtration in 2018, which helped to extend its life.

"But now, the pool is past it — not just the lining, but the surrounds as well. So, it is vital that we replace it."

Warrington School’s 49 pupils swam in the pool every day during the warmer months, with the youngest children gradually learning skills and growing in confidence along the way, Mr Burrow said.

Once pupils had developed strong swimming skills, they were able to take part in Friday morning surfing sessions in year 7 and 8.

In term 2, the whole school also took part in swimming lessons at Moana Pool, which was expensive due to the cost of hiring buses, Mr Burrow said.

"This is another reason why it is so important to have our own school pool out here — it ensures equitable access to swimming for everyone."

Mr Burrow said the plan was to have a replacement pool in place by the middle of next year.

