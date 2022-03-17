Reminder to record Rat results

A rapid antigen or "rat" test handed out at the Te Kaika testing station in Victoria rd, PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

WellSouth is reminding people who have undertaken a rapid antigen test (Rat) for Covid-19 to record their results on My Covid Record.

It is important to register both negative and positive Rat results. This helps monitor the size of Omicron’s spread and it is important to register your positive Rat result to ensure you have access to the appropriate care and support when you need it.

Anyone who has Covid symptoms, and the household contacts of a Covid-positive case, can order rapid tests through the Ministry of Health’s Rat requester website or by ringing 0800222-478 (option 3).

An order number is provided for the collection of Rats.

Rat collection sites:

Antidote Gardens, Antidote Meridian, Antidote Macandrew, Antidote North, Antidote Octagon, Green Island Boutique, McNaughton’s Pharmacy, Roslyn Pharmacy, Unichem Taieri Pharmacy, WellSouth Community Testing Centre, Malcolm St.