Thursday, 17 March 2022

Reminder to record Rat results

    1. The Star

    A rapid antigen or "rat" test handed out at the Te Kaika testing station in Victoria rd, PHOTO:...
    A rapid antigen or "rat" test handed out at the Te Kaika testing station in Victoria rd, PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR
    WellSouth is reminding people who have undertaken a rapid antigen test (Rat) for Covid-19 to record their results on My Covid Record.

    It is important to register both negative and positive Rat results. This helps monitor the size of Omicron’s spread and it is important to register your positive Rat result to ensure you have access to the appropriate care and support when you need it.

    Anyone who has Covid symptoms, and the household contacts of a Covid-positive case, can order rapid tests through the Ministry of Health’s Rat requester website or by ringing 0800222-478 (option 3).

    An order number is provided for the collection of Rats.

     

    Rat collection sites:

    Antidote Gardens, Antidote Meridian, Antidote Macandrew, Antidote North, Antidote Octagon, Green Island Boutique, McNaughton’s Pharmacy, Roslyn Pharmacy, Unichem Taieri Pharmacy, WellSouth Community Testing Centre, Malcolm St.

     

     

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter