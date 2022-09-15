REVIEW: 'Rhapsody',

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra presents Rhapsody

Saturday, September 10 — Dunedin Town Hall

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

Spectacular piano fireworks combined with lyricism and nostalgia in Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s spellbinding Rhapsody concert on Saturday night.



Performing a varied programme, under the baton of conductor Kenneth Young, the orchestra were nimble, responsive, and took every opportunity to shine.



The concert’s centrepiece was Rachmaninov’s glorious Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, performed with mastery and flair by pianist Sara Lee, with sterling support from the orchestra.



Well known locally, after studying at Otago University with Professor Terence Dennis, Lee has gone on to further study in Russia and is building a glittering international career.



Her experience was clear to see in a virtuosic performance of the Rhapsody, highlighting each of the 24 contrasting variations with aplomb — from high speed arpeggios to massive chords and aching romantic beauty.

The famous Variation 18 was a particular highlight in a truly impressive showcase, rewarded

with thunderous applause.



The audience was thrilled and then stunned when Lee returned to play a spectacular encore — Soiree de Vienne, a concert paraphrase of Johann Strauss' Waltz motives from Die Fledermaus and other works by Alfred Grunfeld.



Rachmaninov’s lush, romantic Rhapsody was bracketed by two evocative, lyrical works in Lilburn’s Drysdale Overture, and Vaughan Williams’ London Symphony.



A nostalgic look back at the Taranaki farm where he grew up, Lilburn’s Drysdale Overture cleverly evokes the vastness of landscape with lyrical themes and sonorous brass and bass sections.



The DSO gave a stirring performance of the work, as a fantastic concert opener.



The concert’s second half was devoted to Vaughan Williams ’ monumental Symphony No. 2, A London Symphony, bringing its many moods — from dark and mysterious to passionate, bright and playful to the fore.



All in all, clever programming and superb performances from orchestra, conductor, and soloist, made the Dunedin’s Symphony Orchestra’s Rhapsody concert impressive and thoroughly entertaining. Bravo!