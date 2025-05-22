Roads closed as Aurora upgrades electricity network

Next week, Aurora Energy will make upgrades to the electricity network in Dunedin’s CBD by installing a 480m underground duct so two new cables can be laid.

The duct will run along Rattray St, from Princes St to Vogel St at Queens Gardens.

Traffic management will be in place while the work is being done, and some temporary road closures will be needed.

From Sunday to Tuesday, there will be road closures from 8pm-6am along SH1 (Crawford St and Queens Gardens).

Detours via Princes St and Dowling St will be clearly signposted for light vehicles.

Aurora Energy asks that heavy vehicles detour via the Cumberland St overbridge (SH1 — Jetty St — Wharf St — Thomas Burns St — SH88 — SH1).

Works may further extend to the nights of Wednesday and Thursday.

Should this be necessary, Aurora Energy will provide an update.