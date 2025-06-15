Focus, determination prove the right moves for Sophia

Queen’s High School student Sophia Carr, 14, is developing discipline and determination while competing in karate. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

She may be young, but a local athlete is already an old hand at martial arts.

Fourteen-year-old karate practitioner Sophia Carr was introduced to the discipline by her father, Steve Carr, when she was 5 years old.

"I would only be training once a week, but it was just to get me involved in something that is, like, not dance or not something that is common."

At 11, Sophia began to sharpen her focus on karate, setting goals and entering competitions.

"I like the physical aspect of it, so the training, I like the brain work, like how you have to concentrate so hard to get certain movements right.

"I like the fact that it is self defence so I can always know that I can protect myself if anything happens."

Sophia specialises in Okinawan Goju-ryu Karate and Ryu Kyu Kobudo.

Training categories include kobudo, which uses a bo — a long polished staff, kata — a set of arranged movements representing a fight, sai — a set of three pronged steel batons, tonfa — a set of wooden batons and nunchaku — two short wooden batons connected by a string.

Another category is kumite, sparring against an opponent.

Points are scored by targeting areas such as the head or stomach, but the aim is to get close while keeping movements non-contact.

"You get penalised if you get contact."

Although it is not a team sport, it remains a social activity.

PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

"You are still around people ... you get to know them well and it is nice to have connections out of school."

Sophia trains under Sensei Thanasi Balaphas at Dunedin Karate and Kobudo.

Her regular routine is two hours on Monday, one to two hours on Thursday and two to three hours on Saturday.

This committed focus is paying dividends.

At the South Island Schools Tournament, recently held in Mosgiel, Sophia won gold in the kobudo years 9-13 open, silver in the kata under-16 premier category and bronze in the kumite under-16 premier category.

The following day, she added to her haul at the Otago Southland Regional Championships, winning gold in kumite female 14-15 years and bronze in both the kobudo senior (plus 13 years) mixed and kata female open all-ages categories.

Sophia will now focus on training for the National Schools’ Karate Competition and the New Zealand Open, both taking place in Christchurch at the end of the month.

"This is my first time competing at a national level so I’m a bit scared and nervous.

"I am not sure if I will do well because it is my first tournament, but I don’t know."

Regardless of her performance, the event will offer a chance to observe and learn from athletes nationwide.

"It will be good, because then once I have done this I know what the level is going to be and I can train harder to do better next year."

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz