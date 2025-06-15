Octacan to boost stocks for winter

Presbyterian Support Otago social work team leader Jollene Warrington (right) and community relations adviser Joy Davis stand in the Family Works Foodbank, where a number of shelves are empty, as the organisation gears up for the Octacan collection next Thursday, June 19, in the Octagon. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The Presbyterian Support Otago Family Works Foodbank is running low on a slew of staple items, as it gears up for the vital Octacan collection day next week.

The annual event, to be held next Thursday, June 19, from 7.30am to 2pm in the lower Octagon, rain or shine, will help stock up the foodbank at a time when more and more families are reaching out for support.

Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) social work team leader Jollene Warrington said there had been a 16% increase in the number of people accessing the foodbank between January 1 and April 30, and 1619 food parcels had been given out.

The PSO financial mentoring service had also seen a 53% increase in new clients and had supported 617 people in the first four months of this year.

"Our foodbank continues to distribute between 80 to 120 food parcels each week to individuals and families in need in Dunedin. Our foodbank is Dunedin’s busiest and provides a critical service for the local community," Ms Warrington said.

"People are really struggling out there in the community, with the cost of living, housing insecurity and electricity price increases as the weather gets colder.

"As a result, donations to the foodbank are down, and we are having to buy more foods to stock up the shelves."

PSO Family Works general manager Nicole Devereux said food security was becoming a significant challenge for an increasing number of whānau.

"High costs of living, low wages, health issues and housing instability are just some of the factors placing increasing pressure on individuals and whānau with less support services available," Ms Devereux said.

"These aren’t people living beyond their means — they are people whose means are no longer enough to live on."

Octacan is PSO’s major winter food drive, where the community is invited to help re-stock the Family Works foodbank by donating cans and non-perishable food.

This year, PSO has the goal of collecting 18,000 cans and $10,000 in donations — this is what is needed to keep up with demand over winter until the Christmas appeal.

Cash donations are also appreciated, or people can donate via the website www.octacan.org.nz

Cash donations will make an immediate difference for people in need, and all funds donated during the appeal will be used to support local families over the winter months by providing support, advocacy and food.

In addition to the central Dunedin collection, the inaugural Octacan Peninsula collection will be held next Tuesday, June 17, from 7.30am-11am at Macandrew Bay playground carpark. Bring along your coins and cans to help fill the foodbank.

The event will include a sausage sizzle breakfast, with 50 available free for people donating cans to the foodbank (one per person).

ITEMS MOST NEEDED

• Canned Foods:

Spaghetti, canned meals, meats and fish, soups, pasta sauce, tomatoes, fruit, vegetables, baked beans, baby food, pet food, creamed rice, coconut milk.

At present, as it waits for the Octacan collection, the foodbank is very low on chickpeas, lentils, tuna and tinned fruit.

Tear-top cans are best for people living rough or without housing.

• Other ideas:

Toiletry items — toilet rolls, nappies, toothpaste, soap, washing powder.

Breakfast cereals, jams, snack bars.

