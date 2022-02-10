Strong feedback on coastal plan

Dunedin people have let their voice be heard on the draft St Clair-St Kilda Coastal Plan (Whakahekerau-Rakiatea Rautaki Tai).

The plan encompasses a vision for long-term management options for the coast, as well as some short-term actions.

Community and stakeholder input had been received over the past two years.

Dunedin City Council coastal specialist Tom Simons-Smith said the final round of engagement on the plan closed on January 21 and there had been more than 250 responses, taking the total number of feedback responses on the plan to more than 2300.

"This feedback has been received at public meetings, workshops, drop-in sessions and online, as well as through schools and the University of Otago."

While the most recent round of public feedback had not been fully analysed at this stage, based on an initial review, there had been a high level of support for the vision and management objectives of the plan, Mr Simons-Smith said.

The draft plan will be presented to the Dunedin City Council for consideration at its meeting on February 22.



