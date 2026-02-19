Trio place fourth in coast race

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Kings High School students (from left) Daniel Kelleher, 17, Thomas Weatherall and Rory Harrold, both 16, celebrate completing the two-day Kathmandu Coast to Coast recently.
Competing for the first time, the trio placed fourth in the male school team category, only 20 seconds behind the third-placed team.
The Coast to Coast starts from Kumara Beach on the West Coast with a 2.2km run inland, a 55km cycle through the Taramakau Valley and a 30.5km mountain run crossing Goat Pass.
It continues with a 15km cycle and short run from Klondyke Corner to Mt White Bridge, a 70km kayak to Gorge Bridge, ending in a 70km cycle to Christchurch’s New Brighton Pier.