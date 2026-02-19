Trio place fourth in coast race

Photo: supplied

Kings High School students (from left) Daniel Kelleher, 17, Thomas Weatherall and Rory Harrold, both 16, celebrate completing the two-day Kathmandu Coast to Coast recently.

Competing for the first time, the trio placed fourth in the male school team category, only 20 seconds behind the third-placed team.

The Coast to Coast starts from Kumara Beach on the West Coast with a 2.2km run inland, a 55km cycle through the Taramakau Valley and a 30.5km mountain run crossing Goat Pass.

It continues with a 15km cycle and short run from Klondyke Corner to Mt White Bridge, a 70km kayak to Gorge Bridge, ending in a 70km cycle to Christchurch’s New Brighton Pier.