Volunteer awards now open for nominations

Launching the Volunteer Awards are (from left) SBS Bank Otago-Southland regional manager Andrew Moreton, Dunedin branch manager Janette Thompson, Volunteer South chief executive Sue Russell, Volunteer South chairman Andrew Whiley, Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger and Volunteer South community connector Hagino Baker. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The buzz of conversation at the Volunteer South expo made a cheerful backdrop for the launch of the 2022 Volunteer Awards on Tuesday.

Volunteer South chief executive Sue Russell said announcing the launch was an exciting way to mark National Volunteer Week, June 19-25.

"We are delighted that SBS Bank have returned as a major sponsor of the awards this year, and we are thrilled to welcome the Otago Community Trust as another major sponsor," Ms Russell said.

The 2022 Volunteer Awards categories would be different from the inaugural awards in 2021, with nominations remaining open until July 24, and the awards ceremony to be held on September 3.

The awards will be split into two major groups — Programmes and Volunteers (individuals and groups), with an overall award called the Spirit of Volunteering .

The Programmes category will be divided into Diversity and Inclusion, Transformative Volunteering, Resilience and Adaptability, and Collaborative Volunteering.

The Volunteers category will be divided into Volunteer of the Year, Team of the Year, Leader of Volunteers, Rising Star, and Resilience.

"This will give the judges the opportunity to look separately at volunteer programmes and the amazing community work of individual volunteers and groups," Ms Russell said.

There will also be an unjudged Acknowledgement Only category.

Volunteer South chairman Andrew Whiley said the awards were an exciting chance to champion "the wonderful people and organisations who do so much volunteer work in our community".

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the trust was heavily involved in supporting volunteers and not-for-profit organisations, and that it was thrilled to be part of the awards.

"It’s great to be able to recognise our unsung heroes."

To submit nominations online, visit volunteerawards.nz, or email awards@volunteersouth.org.nz

Volunteer South is opening three community hubs, where people can drop in and discuss opportunities face to face, from July 1:

The city centre hub is at Community House in Moray Pl, 10am-4pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Mosgiel hub is at Mosgiel Public Library, 10am-noon on the first, third, and fifth Fridays of the month.

The South Dunedin hub is at the South Dunedin Community Network, 278a King Edward St, 10am-noon on the second and fourth Fridays of the month.



