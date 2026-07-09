Weather moves festivities to stadium

Wild weather will not wash away this weekend’s midwinter festivities.

Ōtepoti Dunedin’s Matariki mā Puaka Festival taking place tomorrow will have a new home under the cover of Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The celebration will proceed as planned, bringing the community for an evening of connection, reflection and fun.

Interim destination manager Teresa Fogarty said persistent rain had significantly impacted the original event site, making it no longer safe or suitable.

"While the change might be a surprise for some people, we’re excited what opportunities the new venue presents," she said.

"Forsyth Barr Stadium is an incredible space and provides a safe, comfortable environment for our community to come together and celebrate Matariki.

"The pitch is in excellent condition and we’ll be creating spaces with plenty of kai, entertainment and seating where people can relax, connect and enjoy the evening together."

The stadium will serve as the main hub from 3pm to 9pm.

Indoor entertainment will include headlining act Tiki Taane, supported by a strong lineup of local performers including Dubious Groove, Tough Guy, Ngahau Tene and Te Kapa o Rukutia.

Entrance is free and visitors can enter from gates C, D and E on the north stand side.

Drone displays will take place outside the stadium, with a viewing area on University Oval fields 4 and 5.

The two displays start at 6pm and 8.45pm, with each show running for 10 minutes.

"Although attendees won’t have to contend with muddy conditions at the main festival event as they have in previous years, we still encourage audiences to wear gumboots or sturdy footwear to watch the drone shows." — Allied Media