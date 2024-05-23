Youth orchestra plays romantic concert

Dunedin Youth Orchestra will take music lovers on a journey through the panoramic vistas of 19th century Romantic landscapes in its concert this Saturday, from 7pm in Castle lecture theatre 1.

The orchestra is comprised of secondary school pupils and university students from across Dunedin.

The orchestra’s concert will be conducted by Natasha Manowitz, and feature clarinet soloist Ayla Biner-McGrath playing Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No.1.