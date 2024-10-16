A true blue daggy dog tale

RUNT

Director: John Sheedy

Cast: Lily La Torre, Jai Courtney, Celeste Barber, Matt Day, Jack Thompson, Deborah Mailman, Genevieve Lemon, Jack La Torre, Squid

Rating: (PG) ★★★★★

In the great Aussie tradition of daggy films peopled with overblown caricatures that manage to be highly entertaining, comes Runt.

Young Annie Shearer (Lily La Torre) lives in the West Australian bush, except a prolonged drought means there is little bush. She befriends a stray dog known as Runt (Squid) and they form an unbreakable bond.

Money or lack of it is an ongoing problem for the Shearer family but as is the way in these things they are rich in love. One day at the agricultural fair, Annie stumbles upon agility course trials and she knows that Runt could do that. When she learns that there is a cash first prize she is determined to win it for her family. There is only one catch. Runt follows Annie’s commands like a champion but refuses to perform if anyone else is watching.

As the agility course is a popular event, it seems they are scuppered before they begin but Annie is a problem solver. She enlists her brother Max (Jack La Torre — her brother in real life) to create a diversion and with everyone safely looking elsewhere, Runt aces the course, grabs the title and the money and the chance to compete in the Australian nationals. She also earns the hatred of fellow competitor Fergus Fink, a wonderfully over-the-top performance by Matt Day.

Can Runt overcome his fear of others watching? Will they make it through to London and the chance to win a quarter of a million and save the family farm? Runt will have you crossing your fingers all the way.

By Christine Powley