Music dean hopes to rekindle culture

The "Summer Session" was held at the Ashby School of Music on Sunday afternoon. Music fans were promised a diverse performance spanning a multitude of genres — which delivered and then some.
It was the second event of its type held at the music school, and audiences enjoying country ballads, displays of drumming prowess and even progressive metal.
Convener and owner Dean Ashby grew up in the music scene during the 1980s and ’90s, spending a lot of time in bands and around live music.
Feeling a downturn in the live music industry, Mr Ashby said it was an important thing to retain and cultivate more live music in today’s culture, especially for local acts.
"This [event] is in its basic infancy. We’re intending to do a lot more. The amount of live music provided in the area, the support has dwindled.
"It helps give some identity to the region, it helps to recognise the musical talent around Southland, it gives [musicians] a venue, experience and an opportunity," he said.
The new space for the school was well-received as well, with a large open area with good acoustics hitting off with audiences and performers alike.
Mr Ashby said although the event was still in its infancy, he was already figuring out when the next one would happen, with thoughts of Summer Sessions turning into a year-round event.
He hopes the people of Southland are as eager to hear live music as he is.
"It’s an an early phase. It’s all about getting people here, getting the word out, and hoping people recognise the value.
"This is all driven from passion and enjoyment and we have our fingers crossed. The success really comes down to the public.