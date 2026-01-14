Music dean hopes to rekindle culture

The technical prowess of guitarist and drummer Lucas Hatfield was something to behold, pictured in front of teacher and owner of Ashby School of Music Dean Ashby who was keeping a watchful eye over the event. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A local school of music is continuing to branch out with hopes of rekindling a culture of live music performance in Gore.

The "Summer Session" was held at the Ashby School of Music on Sunday afternoon. Music fans were promised a diverse performance spanning a multitude of genres — which delivered and then some.

It was the second event of its type held at the music school, and audiences enjoying country ballads, displays of drumming prowess and even progressive metal.

Convener and owner Dean Ashby grew up in the music scene during the 1980s and ’90s, spending a lot of time in bands and around live music.

Feeling a downturn in the live music industry, Mr Ashby said it was an important thing to retain and cultivate more live music in today’s culture, especially for local acts.

"This [event] is in its basic infancy. We’re intending to do a lot more. The amount of live music provided in the area, the support has dwindled.

"It helps give some identity to the region, it helps to recognise the musical talent around Southland, it gives [musicians] a venue, experience and an opportunity," he said.

Drummer and student Finn Kelly, 14, (right) held a steady pace, mixing a groovy rhythm one moment and then hammering the drums the next, showing a diverse skillset on the drums and a chance to show his talent on stage.

Mr Ashby said as a performer himself, the feeling of being on stage and having your hard work pay off was euphoric, and he had nothing but positive feedback from performers and the audience alike.

The new space for the school was well-received as well, with a large open area with good acoustics hitting off with audiences and performers alike.

Mr Ashby said although the event was still in its infancy, he was already figuring out when the next one would happen, with thoughts of Summer Sessions turning into a year-round event.

He hopes the people of Southland are as eager to hear live music as he is.

"It’s an an early phase. It’s all about getting people here, getting the word out, and hoping people recognise the value.

"This is all driven from passion and enjoyment and we have our fingers crossed. The success really comes down to the public.

