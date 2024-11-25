Four convicted of homophobic murder

Thousands of people are demonstrated in Barcelona against the increase in aggression against members of the LGBT community following the murder of Samuel Luiz in 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Four men have been convicted in Spain in connection with the homophobic murder of a 24-year-old nursing assistant, that sparked protests in cities across Spain and abroad.

Samuel Luiz died in hospital after being assaulted by a group of people outside a night club in A Coruna, in the northwestern Galicia region, in July 2021.

Diego Montaña, Alejandro Freire and Kaio Amaral were found guilty of aggravated murder, and Alejandro Míguez of complicity.

The jury in A Coruna found it proven that Montaña - the leader of the group - had concluded that Luiz was gay from his speech and clothing, shouting homophobic insults at him before the attack and making anti-gay comments afterwards to the other accused.

"Today, four attackers have been sentenced for the murder of Samuel Luiz," former equality minister Irene Montero posted on the social media platform X.

"Let’s not look the other way: LGTBIphobia that kills begins with comments or 'jokes' that are hateful, harmful and must be stopped."

The jury spent an unusually long five days deliberating after a trial that lasted nearly four weeks. Sentencing will take place later; the prosecution has asked for jail terms of between 22 and 27 years.

Some 364 hate crimes related to sexual orientation or gender identity were reported in Spain in 2023, and 184 arrests were made, according to Interior Ministry data. The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights says only a fraction of hate crimes are reported.