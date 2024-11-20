North Korea troops join Russian forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Moscow. Photo: Getty Images

Around 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk as part of Russia's airborne unit and marines, a South Korean lawmaker said.

Some have already participating in battles in the Ukraine war, according to the lawmaker, who cited the country's spy agency.

North Korea has also shipped additional arms for the war in Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, parliament intelligence committee member Lee Seong-kweun told reporters, citing the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during her visit to Moscow this month, was unusual in terms of protocol. It likely went beyond exchanging greetings to cover more significant issues including a possible visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un, another parliament intelligence committee member Park Sun-won said, citing NIS.

The spy agency is still trying to determine the exact number of North Korean troop casualties and whether any had surrendered amid conflicting information, the lawmaker said.