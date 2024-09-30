World in pictures: September 30

An Arabian horse takes part in a horse beauty contest during the Sharqia Arabian Horses Festival in Sharqia, Egypt. Photos: Reuters
Director Johnny Depp takes part in a photocall for the film Modi — Three Days on the Wing of Madness at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
People celebrate in Bangkok, Thailand after a marriage equality Bill got royal endorsement last week, which made it Asia's third territory and Southeast Asia's first country to legalise same-sex unions.
A drone view shows fishermen pushing an aluminium canoe to try to go fishing, in the middle of the dry bed of the Puraquequara lake caused by severe drought in the Amazon, in Manaus, Brazil.
Reyna Roberts poses on the red carpet for the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ethiopian Orthodox choir members sing during the Meskel festival, a celebration to commemorate the discovery of the True Cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
A man looks up as members of the two main Spanish trade unions demand fewer working hours of 37.5 hours per week, in Madrid.