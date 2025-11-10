Still missing after crash

Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 4, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The fully fueled plane crashed shortly after takeoff with a shelter-in-place order issued for within 5 miles of the airport. Photo: Getty Images

The owner of one of the businesses hit in the UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday said three of his employees were still missing as of Saturday afternoon (local time).

Sean Garber, owner of Grade A Recycling, said Megan Washburn, John Loucks and a third woman, whose family had asked not to release information about her, were still missing.

Garber said Washburn was a young mother and "a wonderful young lady".

He said three customers, including a 3-year-old child, died at the business.

Two of those customers were identified by a family friend as Louisnes "Lou" Fedon and his granddaughter, Kimberly Asa, 3, ABC News reported.

They "were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, becoming victims of this catastrophic and unforeseen accident", according to a GoFundMe account set up to support Fedon’s teenage children.

Fourteen people, including the three crew members of Flight 2976, have been confirmed dead.

An engine of the MD-11 McDonnell Douglas aircraft detached as the plane was taking off from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport on the way to Honolulu, creating a fiery scene as the wreckage hit two businesses south of the airport, including Garber’s.

The NTSB is still investigating.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in an update yesterday officials thought the death toll would remain at 14.

• Sandy Springs-based UPS announced it is grounding its entire MD-11 fleet after the fatal Louisville crash, which involved one of its MD-11 planes.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, we have made the decision to temporarily ground our MD-11 fleet," UPS said.

The company said the grounding would take effect immediately and had been recommended

by Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer. — Lexington Herald-Leader