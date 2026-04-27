World in pictures

Photo: Reuters

A woman mourns her relative Ali Ballout, a civil defence member killed during the conflict with Israel and exhumed from a temporary grave, during his funeral in his home village, amid a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Aitit village, southern Lebanon.

Photo: Reuters

Iranian children play in Tehran Bazaar during the ceasefire between the US and Iran, in Tehran.

Photo: Reuters

Performers dance as Pope Leo XIV attends a meeting with young people and families at Bata Stadium, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.

Photo: Reuters

Palestinian children wearing keffiyehs walk along a road on the day of a funeral for two Palestinians killed after Israeli settlers and soldiers opened fire, according to witnesses, in Al-Mughayir village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Photo: Reuters

Valentyna Ananenko, 58, wife of Oleksii Ananenko, a Hero of Ukraine for his role in a 1986 mission beneath the fourth Chernobyl NPP reactor, visits the burnt-out apartment of her neighbour Nataliia Khodemchuk, 73, who was killed in a Russian drone strike in November 2025, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Photo: Reuters

A young girl looks at a screen inside a cart as she passes assault rifles at an exhibition booth during the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual meetings and exhibits in Houston, Texas.

Photo: Reuters

A firework explodes near the riot police during a protest at Jakarta police headquarters, after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during a previous protest on a number of issues — including parliamentarians' allowances, education funding and the government's school meals programme — in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Photo: Reuters

Dogs are taken for an early morning walk along the beach during low tide in Del Mar, California, US.