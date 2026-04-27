World in pictures

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A woman mourns her relative Ali Ballout, a civil defence member killed during the conflict with Israel and exhumed from a temporary grave, during his funeral in his home village, amid a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Aitit village, southern Lebanon.
Iranian children play in Tehran Bazaar during the ceasefire between the US and Iran, in Tehran.
Performers dance as Pope Leo XIV attends a meeting with young people and families at Bata Stadium, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.
Palestinian children wearing keffiyehs walk along a road on the day of a funeral for two Palestinians killed after Israeli settlers and soldiers opened fire, according to witnesses, in Al-Mughayir village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Valentyna Ananenko, 58, wife of Oleksii Ananenko, a Hero of Ukraine for his role in a 1986 mission beneath the fourth Chernobyl NPP reactor, visits the burnt-out apartment of her neighbour Nataliia Khodemchuk, 73, who was killed in a Russian drone strike in November 2025, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A young girl looks at a screen inside a cart as she passes assault rifles at an exhibition booth during the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual meetings and exhibits in Houston, Texas.
A firework explodes near the riot police during a protest at Jakarta police headquarters, after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during a previous protest on a number of issues — including parliamentarians' allowances, education funding and the government's school meals programme — in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Dogs are taken for an early morning walk along the beach during low tide in Del Mar, California, US.