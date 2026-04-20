World in pictures

Ghada Mohammed Fadel, a displaced mother who fled her house after an Israeli evacuation order, holds her twin babies, Mohammed and Mehdi, inside a university-turned shelter in Sidon, Lebanon. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Police trainees throw their hats into the air during a swearing-in ceremony in Cologne, Germany.
Yazidis celebrate Red Wednesday, which is the day known and accepted as the Yazidi New Year, the arrival of spring and nature's awakening, at Magara village of Sirnak province, Turkey.
Pope Leo XIV holds a holy Mass at the Basilica of Saint Augustine in Annaba, Algeria.
A boy looks on during an anti-United States and anti-Israel rally at Enghelab Square in Tehran amid a ceasefire last week between the US and Iran.
Veterinarians check Yuji, a patas monkey born in early March, who is being cared for at the Guadalajara Zoo's Integral Centre of Animal Medicine and Wellbeing in Mexico after his mother was unable to care for him.
A firefighter works at the site of recyclable materials hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.