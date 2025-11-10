New Bolivian president pledges close US ties

Bolivian President-elect Rodrigo Paz (right) and vice-president-elect Edmand Lara raise their arms during their swearing-in ceremony at the Plurinational Legislative Assembly in La Paz, Bolivia, yesterday. PHOTO: VIA REUTERS

Rodrigo Paz was sworn in yesterday as president of Bolivia, ending two decades of almost uninterrupted socialist rule and setting the stage for a renewal in relations with the United States.

Deputy US Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who headed an American delegation to the inauguration, said Paz agreed to approve a licence for Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet satellite network, along with measures to encourage US tourism, investment and other links with Bolivia.

Paz has pledged to repair relations with Washington, attract foreign investment and curb spending to address Bolivia’s deepest economic crisis in four decades.

Landau previously said Paz’ election would "usher in a new era of co-operation and partnership" between the two countries.

Paz beat former President Jorge Tuto Quiroga in a runoff election last month. — Bloomberg News