King's coronation hefty cost revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony at last year's coronation. Photo: Getty Images

Last year's coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla cost £72 million ($NZ155 million) and showcased Britain to millions around the world, a government report said.

The event cost less than half that of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Charles and Camilla were crowned on May 6, 2023, in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades with a lavish display of pomp and pageantry in front of 100 world leaders and a global TV audience of millions.

In its annual report, the culture department (DCMS) which had responsibility for organising the coronation, said it had cost £50.3 million ($NZ108 million) to stage, with another £21.7 million ($NZ46.7 million) for policing costs.

That compared to an estimated £162 million ($NZ349 million) which was spent on the funeral of the last queen and related events in 2022.

Charles' coronation was smaller than those of his predecessors including his mother's, to reflect a more modern era and to acknowledge it was taking place at a time of financial difficulty for many people.

At the time, critics said it was wrong to spend large sums when the public was facing a cost of living crisis, but Buckingham Palace and organisers forecast it would provide an economic boost for Britain.

The DCMS said it was a "a once-in-a-generation moment which provided an occasion for the entire country to come together in celebration, and offered a unique opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our national identity and showcase the UK to the world".

The department said the event had generated more than 100,000 news stories and reached an estimated global audience of 2 billion people in 125 countries.