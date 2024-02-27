6-star Carlin Hotel in receivership

The Carlin Hotel in Queenstown, billed as the first six-star hotel in New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The company which operates the luxury, over $30 million Carlin Hotel in Queenstown — named the world’s best new boutique hotel in 2022 — has been placed in receivership.

Yesterday, a media release from international accounting network BDO’s Christchurch branch confirmed receivers had been appointed to both Carlin Hotel Property Management and Queenstown Views Villas Ltd.

Diana Matchett and Colin Gower, both of BDO Christchurch, who were appointed receivers yesterday, expected they would seek buyers for the companies and/or their assets.

They were now working to "build a comprehensive picture" of the financial state of the companies and intended to provide an update in their first receivers report released on or before May 3.

In the meantime, the Hallenstein St hotel would continue to trade as normal. Guests could expect no disruption to their stay, while staff, suppliers, contractors and service providers would continue to be paid as normal for all authorised post-receivership goods and services supplied, the statement said.

It was Pablo (Aust) Pty Ltd, which holds security over the land, buildings and business for the companies, which appointed the receivers.

Opened in April 2022 at a cost of more than $30m, the Carlin described itself as a "one-of-a-kind, boutique hotel and a labour of love" built by property developer and hospitality expert Kevin Carlin.

Mr Carlin, a Californian native, died suddenly late last year, aged 69. His interests in the resort included developing The Waterfront Apartments and Lakeside Estates, now known as Oraka, in the 1990s.

He was also involved in a high-end hotel being developed on the corner of Brecon and Man Sts — he sold the development site to Augusta Capital in 2019 for $13.95m but was retained as a development consultant.

In March last year, he listed The Carlin hotel building — which he dubbed his retirement project — for sale with an asking price of $35m. The seven-storey 14-suite hotel was described as "beyond five-star".

A handful of suites included rooftop spas and outdoor living areas and could come with extras such as hot tubs, fire pits and an in-room chef or self-playing grand piano.

Airport transfers could be done in a Porsche or Bentley and the bathrobes were the same as those worn by Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr and Mrs Smith.

In 2022, it was crowned the best new boutique hotel by the Boutique Hotel Awards, which ranks accommodation around the world.

The receivers said they would not be making further comment until their first report had been released.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz