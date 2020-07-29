Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Air NZ suspends new bookings to Australia

    Air New Zealand has put on a hold any new bookings to Australia until the end of August.

    It follows an announcement of a further pause in inbound bookings for a further two weeks revealed on Monday.

    The airline today said that owing to Australian Government restrictions it had put a hold on further bookings to Australia until August 28.

    Australia has a cap of 30 passenger arrivals per flight into Sydney and Brisbane in place. International passenger arrivals into Melbourne are not currently permitted to August 8.

    Air New Zealand chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace said while the government restrictions were in place until 8 August, the airline was placing a hold on future bookings to help prevent disruptions to customer journeys should these restrictions be extended.

    "We know there are people wanting to head home to Australia at this time and we'll be ready to fly them as soon as we are able to accommodate more passengers."

    The airline said earlier this week it has again extended the freeze on all new bookings for international flights coming into the country until August 9.

