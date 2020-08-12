Airline catering company cuts 450 jobs

Christchurch Airport. Photo: NZME

More than 450 workers who provide airline catering services are being made redundant.

LSG Sky Chefs operates at Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown airports, servicing airlines including Air New Zealand.

The company's website says LSG Sky Chefs' Christchurch facility has about 90 employees and produces 1.2 million meals per year.

The company says given the border closures, keeping the staff on is not commercially viable.

It received more than $9.6 million in wage subsidies from the government.

- Additional reporting RNZ