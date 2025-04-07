Monday, 7 April 2025

All Woolworths stores close over price tag glitch

    1. Business

    Commerce Commission is filing criminal charges against Woolworths and two other supermarkets....
    Photo: Supplied/Woolworths
    All 185 Woolworths stores closed for a time on Monday morning due to a problem with electronic price tags.

    The supermarket chain said there was a technical glitch with its electronic shelf labels across its network.

    All stores should have since reopened since, a spokesperson said about 9am.

    "In simple terms, the electronic shelf labels are currently displaying the standard shelf price of all products and not showing special prices," they said.

    "If a product is on promotion this week, our customers won't miss out as they will be charged the promotional price at the checkout."

    RNZ