All Woolworths stores close over price tag glitch

All 185 Woolworths stores closed for a time on Monday morning due to a problem with electronic price tags.
The supermarket chain said there was a technical glitch with its electronic shelf labels across its network.
All stores should have since reopened since, a spokesperson said about 9am.
"In simple terms, the electronic shelf labels are currently displaying the standard shelf price of all products and not showing special prices," they said.
"If a product is on promotion this week, our customers won't miss out as they will be charged the promotional price at the checkout."