Another jail term for disgraced real estate agent

Aaron Drever. Photo: RNZ (fileZ)

A disgraced real estate agent has been jailed again - this time for misleading the Official Assignee.

Aaron Drever had his real estate licence cancelled in 2016, when the Real Estate Authority said the "public needs to be protected from him".

He was bankrupted in 2019 with claims totalling $246,430.56 against him, jailed in 2022 for stealing from Avondale Bowling Club and Auckland Speedway and sentenced to 15 months in March this year.

His latest jail term is eight months.

In a statement, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said the latest offences were aggravated because they occurred while he was on bail for other Insolvency Act offences, and were also in breach of his parole conditions.

It said that despite being bankrupted in 2019, Drever continued to set up businesses, controlling and managing them without Official Assignee approval.

When someone is bankrupt, they cannot manage or control a business because it is presumed they are more likely to financially mismanage.

Business Registries investigations and compliance team manager Vanessa Cook said the latest sentence signalled the seriousness of his actions in wilfully misleading the Official Assignee, as well as disregarding his obligations.

"He even expressed an intention to undertake a training course when contacted by his Insolvency Case Officer and that he did not plan to be employed or self-employed.

"However, this proved to not be the case."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said Drever wilfully misled the Official Assignee about his employment situation.

After he was released on parole from the 2022 police-laid charges, and still waiting for sentencing on MBIE charges, Drever started working for Free Range Chef.

He was paid $48,114.94 into his bank account but did not disclose that he was employed or had been paid the money.

He made a false statement in his Statement of Affairs by declaring that his only income was from a Work and Income benefit.

He continued to maintain this same position when summonsed to appear before the Official Assignee.

He stated under oath that he was on a benefit and not employed.

When his employment status was queried by his Insolvency Officer, MBIE said, Drever advised only that he planned to train.

"Mr Drever's offending was premeditated. He was well aware of his obligations as a bankrupt, having been previously charged with offences against the Insolvency Act including concealing property," Cook said.

"The sentencing today reinforces the purpose of the Insolvency Act, which is designed to protect the public from individuals who have been unscrupulous, incompetent or irresponsible in how they have carried on business."