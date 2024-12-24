ANZ online banking down for thousands

Photo: Reuters.

Some banking customers have been affected by an outage to online banking services, a day out from Christmas Day.

ANZ has confirmed that some customers are experiencing "intermittent issues" logging into the goMoney app and internet banking services.

According to Downdetector, a site which monitors internet outages, more than 2600 customers had reported an outage between 10am and 12pm.

An ANZ spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and said the team was working to resolve this as quickly as possible.