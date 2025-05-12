Bakers take over South Dunedin premises

Baker Brothers Artisan Bakery & Cafe is expected to open between late May and early June, at the former Gilbert’s Fine Food site in Otaki St, South Dunedin. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The loss of Dunedin institution Gilbert’s Fine Food has given rise to two new hospitality businesses in the city.

A pair of Christchurch-based bakers and the owners of former Moray Pl cafe Side On have taken over the local caterer’s former Otaki St and Highgate premises respectively.

After nearly 20 years in business, Gilbert’s Fine Food co-owners Kevin and Esther Gilbert announced in March they had decided to close their wholesale and retail operations the following month — citing the rising cost of ingredients, increased difficulties in running a business, staff costs, margins being eroded and tiredness.

Baker Brothers Artisan Bakery & Cafe co-owner Sharanjeet "SJ" Singh said he and fellow co-owner Harry Singh, both of Christchurch, became best friends after starting work in a bakery together in 2016.

They had since bought their own gluten-free bakery in Christchurch before setting their sights on Dunedin.

The city was lacking in gluten-free and artisanal products, particularly fresh daily bread, which they hoped to bring more of to the city, they said.

Their gluten-free products would be prepared at their Christchurch premises — to be kept separate from their normal baking — before being trucked down to Dunedin overnight to be sold the next day.

The bakery is expected to open late this month or early next and operate seven days a week.

Meanwhile, the Gilberts’ former Highgate premises have been acquired by the owners of Big Lizard bakery and former Moray Pl cafe Side On.

The eatery announced on social media a new establishment called "Roslyn Bread Technologies & O.A.A".

It would begin trading shortly and was seeking staff to "produce, distribute and consume" bread, pies, pastry, sandwiches and coffee, among "other associated activities", the post said.

Mr Gilbert, a former president of the Baking Industry Association of New Zealand, said he wished both businesses the best of luck and looked forward to seeing the products they produced.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz