BNZ makes further cuts to mortgage rates

Photo: RNZ

BNZ is making further cuts to its home loan rates.

The bank has cut its fixed rates by between four and 20 basis points, with longer-term rates seeing the biggest fall.

It comes as wholesale interest rates move lower following the Reserve Bank's official cash rate cut on August 14.

Some banks lowered their lending rates immediately after the OCR announcement and others followed suit.

The BNZ's popular 18-month rate was now 5.99 percent, and the two-year rate was at 5.89 percent.

It followed a cut to its home loan rates on 20 August, and a move to stop charging first-home buyers and other low-equity borrowers a higher interest rate.