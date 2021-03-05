Boutique hotel opening in city today

A new luxury boutique hotel opening its doors in Dunedin today has a focus on relaxing with local art and produce.

Ebb-Dunedin co-founder and development manager Dylan Cazemier at the new boutique hotel in Filleul St yesterday. Photos: Peter McIntosh

Ebb-Dunedin, in Filleul St, has been in development for the past three years and features 28 rooms.

Co-founder and development manager Dylan Cazemier said they wanted to capture the luxury hotel experience "without the normal pretension".

"Our tagline of the hotel is: ‘Come as you are, go as you please’. Everybody is welcome to come and be who they are."

The hotel exterior features artwork by Simon Kaan depicting the heads of the Otago Harbour, and the view of the land, sea and sky, a recurring theme in the design of Ebb-Dunedin.

Each layer of the hotel is designed around a different element of this theme.

The walls inside are home to more than 40 pieces of artwork which also act as an exhibition. Limited prints can be purchased of the artworks inside.

Ceramics by local artist Jack Tilson are featured around the hotel.

The cafe below is run by Alison Lambert, who is passionate about locally sourced food and inspired by the flavours of the season.

"It’s important to support all the clever people on our doorstep," she said.

The hotel was created by local family investment group CL Hotels, and was built by Stewart Construction.

The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on the development.

"Construction was delayed by six weeks when we had the lockdown last year in April and March. It’s also caused a few construction issues with the shipping delays that have occurred around the world.

"We’re lucky to pull it together in the eleventh hour."

- Wyatt Ryder