Building companies put into liquidation

A Queenstown-based residential construction business, placed in liquidation earlier this month, owes more than $177,000, the first liquidators’ report shows.

Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow, of BDO Wellington, were appointed joint and several liquidators by special resolution of the shareholders of Opus Construction on October 1.

The company, which was incorporated in November 2021, was primarily a labour contractor but ceased trading in January this year. It faced "significant" debt with Inland Revenue and had not finalised its accounts since 2021.

With no assets and having stopped operations, the shareholders — the sole shareholder and director is listed as Vance Griffiths — resolved to place the company in liquidation due to falling behind on tax obligations.

It was too early to reliably estimate what funds, if any, would be available for preferential and unsecured creditors, the report said.

In January, Mr Griffiths and Lily Bolger were listed as directors and shareholders of a house construction business Central Construction NZ Ltd which had been newly incorporated.

Also, Swell Roofing and Cladding, a Dunedin-based metal roof-fixing business placed in liquidation last month on the application of the Commissioner of Inland Revenue, owes nearly $137,000, the first liquidators’ report said.

The cause of the liquidation appeared to be related to a failure to account for taxation. Its sole director and shareholder was listed as Joesph Matauranga Ropata.