Casino CEO appointed Business South chair

Dominique Dowding. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dominique Dowding has been appointed incoming chairwoman of the Business South board.

Ms Dowding, who is chief executive of Dunedin’s Grand Casino, will replace Neil Finn-House, who has resigned as chairman but remains a director and also a director on Business New Zealand’s board.

Platinum Recruitment director Dean Delaney and Downie Stewart partner Paul Hubbard have both been elected to the board, while Farra Engineering chief executive Gareth Evans and Landpro executive director Mike Borthwick have been co-opted to the board.

— Staff reporter