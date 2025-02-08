Central city cafe, bar, music venue for sale

Maggies cafe and bar in lower Stuart St is for sale. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Troy Butler and Sam Valentine are looking to go out on top.

The pair have put their popular central Dunedin cafe, bar and live music venue, Maggies, on the market as they both look to new futures.

Mr Butler began the lower Stuart St cafe, then called Morning Magpie, 11 years ago.

Now, after working in hospitality for more than 17 years and with Maggies in "the best shape it has ever been in", he was ready to put his energy into something new — most likely some study, he said.

The feeling of being ready to move on has coincided with the plans of Mr Valentine, who has worked at the cafe for the past five years and been a co-owner for the past three, to relocate overseas some time this year.

Mr Butler said the death in October of the cafe’s mascot, his Shar Pei, John, had had a bearing too.

"It’s not the same without John. It really cemented my decision."

Mr Butler said he was happy with what they had achieved at Maggies.

Turnover had tripled since Mr Valentine came on board and in that time the business expanded into a third room that also doubled as a venue for live music and events, and started a bar.

"It’s been a lot of hard work and we’ve got it to a really good point."

Mr Valentine said the cafe was looking good and while always busy, custom was further future-proofed thanks to the construction of the new hospital going ahead on the same block.

"If it sells how it is, I feel like we’re going out on top."