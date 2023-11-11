Chinese airline resumes Christchurch flights

China Southern Airlines returned to Christchurch on Friday. Photo: File / Supplied

There was a jubilant atmosphere at Christchurch International Airport on Friday night for the return of China Southern Airlines' direct flights from Guangzhou, China.

There was an official welcome at international arrivals to mark the occasion, with dignitary speeches and performances.

As passengers came through the arrivals lounge after alighting the 12-hour non-stop flight, operated by China's largest airline, about 5.20pm, they were greeted with the fanfare of Maori performers, Ko Tane, and Chinese cultural group performances with two Chinese dragons.

The speakers included the Consulate General of Peoples Republic of China Madame He Ying, Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger, and chief executive of the airport Justin Watson.

"What an amazing welcome, I think we should do that for every flight now," said Watson, who himself had been on the flight.

(From left) regional manger of Australia and New Zealand China Southern Airlines Jason Sun, Consulate General Madame He Ying, Mayor Phil Mauger, Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson, airport chair Sarah Ottray. Photo: Supplied

The return of the flight will benefit the tourism industry and freight, delivering millions of dollars of export goods to China.

"I'm quite excited to come here to welcome the return of China Southern Airlines to Christchurch," Madam Ying said.

She said she had been asked again and again when the flight would return, which showed how important it was to New Zealanders and Chinese.

Mauger referred to the date the flight was first introduced - in 2015.

"It's amazing to think how much things have changed all around the world in the almost eight years since then," he said.

The airline initially started flying three services a week to Christchurch direct from Guangzhou in 2015. It then increased to daily flights to meet the rising demand. China Southern Airlines was forced to suspend the Christchurch service in February 2020 when the Covid pandemic hit.

Ru Liang Zhao and his wife Cai Qin Dong are happy to see their Christchurch grandson Ethan Song, 6, as they arrive from Guangzhou on Friday. Photo: Supplied

The seasonal service to Christchurch International Airport will be offered from November 10 to February 25, with three flights a week using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Tourism New Zealand figures show Chinese visitors ranked as New Zealand’s second-largest international tourism market in 2019 with 407,000 visitors.

On average, each visitor spent $476 a day in 2019 and about half stayed for more than a week.

Cathay Pacific flights also return to Christchurch next month, with direct routes to and from Hong Kong over summer.