Monday, 24 August 2020

Covid-19: Auckland banks close

    1. Business

    Photo: ODT Files
    Auckland banks have shut today as part of Covid-19 level 3 restrictions.

    BNZ, along with other banks, previously operated limited services from nine of its 35 branches in the city, but today announced the Ministry of Health advised they did not have an exemption to operate at level 3.

    "We're sorry to let you know there will be no Auckland BNZ branches open at level 3," the company said in a social media post.

    "We were advised this morning by the Ministry of Health that banks do not have an exemption to operate under alert level 3 and have to immediately close the nine branches we had open in Auckland to serve customers during this period."

    The branches previously open for limited hours were Albany, Botany, Link Drive, Manukau, New Lynn, Newmarket, Ponsonby, Pukekohe and Warkworth.

    Services would continue to be available via internet banking and smart ATMs, and assistance was available by phone.

    A note on Westpac's website said its banks in Auckland were not able to open today because of updated guidance from the Ministry of Health.

    NZ Herald
