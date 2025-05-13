Decisions made despite donations

A Sanford mussel farm. Political donation data released last week shows New Zealand First received donations from seafood company Sanford and others. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ministers Shane Jones and Chris Bishop continued to make decisions about several fast-track projects, despite their respective parties receiving donations linked to the applicants.



One political scientist says such donations could be perceived as a conflict of interest and erode public trust in government.

However, both ministers said donations to parties were not considered to be a conflict.

‘‘The long-standing approach of the Cabinet Office to donations to political parties is that they are not generally treated as resulting in a pecuniary conflict of interest for individual ministers belonging to the party,’’ a statement said.

Political donation data released last week shows New Zealand First received donations from seafood company Sanford, mining company McCallum Bros and the Nga ¯ti Manuhiri Settlement Trust.

National received donations from Russell Property Group and the company’s director, Brett Russell. It also received a donation from Gibbston Valley Wines, which has directors linked to the Gibbston Valley residential project. Projects from these companies are included in the fast-track legislation.

Fast-track legislation formed part of the coalition agreement between New Zealand First and the National Party. The legislation, which is described as a one-stop shop for infrastructure and development project approvals, passed into law in December last year. It included a list of 149 projects which can skip a referral stage and move straight to assessment by expert panels.

The final 149 were whittled down from 342 projects put forward by an independent advisory group. Most panellists in the independent group were put forward by ministers or political parties.

Mr Jones, a New Zealand First MP, assessed projects put forward by an advisory group, which fell into mining, quarrying and aquaculture. He declared a conflict of interest for eight projects, and stood aside for these. He did not declare a conflict of interest for applications from Sanford, McCallum Bros or the Nga ¯ti Manuhiri Settlement Trust.

New Zealand First also received donations from Mel-rose Private Capital. Mr Jones declared a conflict of interest and stood aside from assessing the Taharoa Sand project, of which Melrose Private Capital is a part owner.

Mr Bishop, a National MP, assessed projects related to housing, land development and infrastructure. He stood aside for one project, the assessment of Winton’s Sunfield development, as he had advocated for it in the past. He did not stand aside for the assessment of Russell Property Group’s Beachlands South or Gibbston Village.

Mr Jones and Mr Bishop gave identical statements to RNZ regarding the handling of conflicts of interest, saying they followed advice from the Cabinet Office on how to handle real, perceived or potential conflicts of interest during the fast-track assessment process

‘‘Cabinet ministers who declared an interest with a particular project left the room for any discussion at Cabinet committee or Cabinet relating to that project,’’ the statements said.

In their absence, Tama Potaka or Simeon Brown took over their roles.

The nature of Mr Bishop’s and Mr Jones’ conflicts of interest were not disclosed. This was to protect the confidentiality of Cabinet proceedings, maintain the effective conduct of public affairs and, at times, protect personal privacy, the statement said.

Political scientist Bryce Edwards said in his view donations could be perceived as creating a conflict of interest, and called for clearer rules to maintain public trust in government.

‘‘Throughout the world at the moment, there’s rising concern about what we might call vested interests, or wealthy individuals, companies, being involved in the policy-making process, and having impact on government.’’

Dr Edwards called for a nuanced approach. Having a blanket rule stopping all ministers from being involved in decisions which might affect a donor would be ‘‘farcical’’, but he believed there was a need for greater transparency.

‘‘The Fast-track Act approvals, I think, are already struggling with having enough social licence,’’ he said.

He suggested ministers disclose connections between applicants and donors to enhance transparency and public confidence.

An auditor-general’s investigation into ministerial conflicts of interest in the Fast-track Approvals Act is ongoing.

Projects and donations

In total, NZ First received $121,680 and National received $58,897.25 from donors linked to fast-tracked projects during 2024. Jones stood aside from consideration of projects related to one of the donors, who gave a total of $84,680. The list of successful projects was announced 6 October 2024.

Sanford

Fisheries company Sanford gave $12,000 in two donations, one made in February 2024, the other made in May. Three of the company's projects were included in the fast-track legislation. They include a mussel spat hatchery, a salmon hatchery, and two open ocean salmon farms.

McCallum Bros

Sand miners McCallum Bros also gave $12,000 to NZ First. The company has proposed mining sand off Bream Bay's coast, north of Auckland. The total was split over two donations, one made in July 2024 and the other in November, after the project list was announced. Managing director Callam McCullum said the donations were tickets to dinner functions, which he attended with friends.

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust

Ngati Manuhiri Settlement Trust gave $13,000 to NZ First. Its Te Arai South Precinct and Regional Park project is listed in the Fast-track legislation. The project includes the expansion of a land-based sand mining operation, accommodation and an aquaculture settlement. The Trust said the tickets were an aggregated amount for tickets to events held in March, May and November.

Gibbston Village

Gibbston Village is a 900 residential unit project proposed for Gibbston Valley which includes a commercial area and provision for a school was put forward by the Town Planning Group. The planning company submitted this on behalf of Gibbston Valley Station. Gibbston Valley Wines, which shares three of the same directors of Gibbston Valley Station, donated $6710 to the National Party.

Russell Property Group

The National party received $12,187 from Russell Property Group, which is linked to the Beachlands South residential development which aims to build 2700 homes and two schools in East Auckland. The total was donated over four dates in January, March, September and December of 2024. Director Brett Russell also donated $35,000 to the National party, 10 days after the list of successful fast-track applicants was announced. Russell previously donated to the National party in 2022 and 2023.

Melrose Private Capital

The largest donation came from Melrose Private Capital, which gave $84,680 to NZ First. The company is a part owner of Taharoa Ironsands. The total was given in two donations, one made in May 2024 and the second 25 September. The proposed project involves a continuation of sand mining on 911 hectares of land south of Kawhia in the Waikato. Jones stood aside during the consideration of the company's projects, but the nature of the conflict of interest was not disclosed.