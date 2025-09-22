Disagreement, discussion key to democracy

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It's election time again. Ballot papers are arriving in mailboxes across the country, reminding us that democracy doesn’t just live in Parliament. It thrives in school boards and council chambers too.

This always gets me thinking about what it takes to step up into these important roles. Whether you are on a local council, a regional council or a school board, the effectiveness of the new team you have joined depends not only on your individual expertise, but also on how well that collective energy is directed.

Based on my work as a mediator, I have seen two qualities that contribute to thriving councils and boards:

— The ability to work well through differences, and

— A clear understanding of the distinction between governance and management.

These qualities are the levers that turn raw enthusiasm into effective decision-making. Teams that get them right set themselves up for productive discussions, stronger outcomes and more impact for their communities.

Working Through Differences

Newly elected governors often come to the table with energy, conviction and a sense of purpose. Some want to drive change quickly; others want to protect what has been built. Some arrive representing specific mandates or groups, while others carry the quieter weight of being independent.

This variety of perspectives is not a problem to be solved, rather, it is the driver of good governance.

As Barack Obama said: "The vitality of democracy depends on our ability to come together, even when we disagree, and find common purpose".

Of course, if everyone agreed on everything, meetings could be replaced with a WhatsApp group chat and a few quick emojis. But in reality, it’s the mix of voices and the friction of debate that make well-considered decisions.

Harnessing that energy takes more than goodwill. The early months of a new team are critical. Relationships forged (or neglected) in this period can make the difference between a team that moves forward with momentum, and one that becomes bogged down in frustration.

The teams that see progress tend to do a few things well:

— Respect each mandate. Every member’s perspective is legitimate, even if it isn’t shared by others.

— Find shared goals. Focus on what unites the team beyond compliance: for example, community wellbeing, strategic priorities or long-term resilience.

— Value individual strengths. Harness each member’s different skills and experiences and accept their quirks.

— Disagree well. Robust debate, handled respectfully, is the making of effective governance.

Governance and management

One of the most common pitfalls for new governors is blurring the line between governance and management. The Institute of Directors NZ encourages governors to take a "helicopter view": focusing on vision, strategy and accountability, rather than day-to-day operations. This means:

— Governors (councillors or board members): set the strategy, establish policy and provide oversight.

— Management (council staff led by the chief executive, or teachers led by the principal): operate the organisation, handle logistics and ensure delivery.

Sounds simple, right? But in reality, these boundaries often blur. Governors need enough detail to make sound decisions, but overreaching into management’s domain can create tension and undermine trust. Think of it like this: governors decide where the car is going and plan the route; management drives it. Governors can ask about traffic, fuel or whether the tyres look flat but if they grab the wheel, things can get messy fast!

The Opportunity

Fresh faces bring passion and ideas; experienced hands bring context and continuity. Both are essential, because too much energy without memory risks short-lived initiatives. Too much tradition risks stagnation. The ingredient that binds this mix is trust built by people listening to each other and collaborating.

By focusing on relationships, respecting the line between governance and management and treating differences as fuel rather than friction, councils and boards can transform election results into meaningful, sustainable outcomes.

Because in the end, a council or board without clear roles is a bit like a potluck dinner where everyone brings pudding ... sweet at first, but unfortunately, you can’t live off pavlova alone. Good governance is the same: it needs substance to sustain us.

— Kate Keddell is director of Balance Consultancy.