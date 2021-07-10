Eric Watson charged with insider trading in US

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission says Watson was a controlling shareholder of Long Island Iced Tea Corp in late 2017.
It alleges he tipped-off a broker about the company changing from a soft drink dealer to blockchain technology.
It claims the broker passed on the information to a friend who made thousands of dollars when the company's share price surged 180%.
Watson spent four months in a London prison after being convicted of contempt of court last year, in a case brought by former business partner Sir Owen Glenn.