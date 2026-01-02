Neighbourly website offline after suspected data breach

Neighbourly is temporarily unavailable following a potential data breach. Photo: Screenshot

Website Neighbourly has been temporarily taken down following claims of a data breach.

Neighbourly is a neighbourhood-centred social media site operated by Stuff.

A Neighbourly spokesperson said on Thursday it became aware of claims of a breach of its members' data.

The spokesperson said Neighbourly and an external data security team are investigating the claims.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the site (Neighbourly.co.nz) down while we investigate," the spokesperson said.

"We take our data privacy responsibilities seriously and have contacted our members directly alerting them to the claims, as well as the increase in potential scams during the holiday period and ways to avoid phishing attempts."

Neighbourly said it could not confirm if a breach had occurred, but no demands had been made to Stuff Group directly.

It said it would update its members as more information became available.

It had also notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.