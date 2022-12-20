The Bank of England has unveiled its first bank notes featuring King Charles III, which will enter into circulation from the middle of 2024 to gradually replace those featuring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles became King in September following Elizabeth's death after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The new five, 10, 20 and 50 pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes' see-through security window, but are otherwise unchanged from their current designs.

"This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes," the bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bank notes featuring Queen Elizabeth will continue to be used alongside those of her son, King Charles. Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth first appeared on the bank notes in 1960, in contrast to British coins which have long featured images of the country's rulers.

The Royal Mint began issuing the first coins featuring Charles's profile into general circulation on December 8.

The Bank of England does not intend to withdraw notes featuring Elizabeth until they are worn out, so the two types of note will both be in circulation for some years.