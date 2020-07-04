Free advertisements offered

Warehouse Stationery. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

An Otago business could get a $15,000 boost to its advertising, thanks to Warehouse Stationery.

The company says it will hand over $150,000 worth of its ad space to 10 small businesses across the country.

"... we’re giving away some of our ad space to those who need it most, and we’ve even asked our advertising agency to create the ads for them", Warehouse Stationery head of marketing Wendy Ballard said.

"We’d love to see a business from Otago benefit."

The winning companies would get an advertising package that could appear in print, on radio, online and on social media, depending on what the company needed.

"Our team in our Otago stores have built close relationships with many small businesses," Ms Ballard said.

"The stories they have shared of the pressure some are facing have inspired this campaign.

"We want New Zealand business to thrive, so giving the gift of the power of advertising feels like a practical way we can help."

Businesses can apply by going to www.warehousestationery.co.nz to apply for the advertising package.

Registrations close on July 31. Advertising campaigns will begin next month.