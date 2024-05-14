Jobs to go at Crown forestry institute

Forestry is New Zealand's third largest primary export earner. Photo: KiwiRail

About 30 jobs are being cut at Crown forestry institute Scion, the Public Service Association says.

The union said the latest plan would affect the equivalent of about 10 percent of the workforce whose main role was to help grow forestry exports and made no sense as forestry was New Zealand's third largest primary export earner.

"This again shows how little the government understands how science is key to our future prosperity and ensuring we can adapt to challenges like climate change," the union's assistant secretary, Fleur Fitzsimons, said.

Dr Julian Elder Photo: Craig Robertson/Scion

It was more "dumb stuff" following on proposed job losses of scientists, researchers and others at Callaghan Innovation and NIWA, she said.

Chief executive Dr Julian Elder said Scion will not be able to retain the number of staff it currently has because it was expecting to contract for less work next year.

About 30 positions were under review and would be discussed with affected staff over the next few weeks, he said.

Scion's headquarters are in Rotorua.

In an explanation of its work on its website, Scion says it undertakes science, research and innovation in forestry and works with industry, government and iwi to help achieve "positive environmental, social and economic outcomes for New Zealand".

Among projects it is involved in are the One Billion Trees initiative and the drive to establish a biofuel industry in New Zealand within the next few years.