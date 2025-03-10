Go-ahead given for concrete plant

The site of a proposed concrete batching plant by Holcim New Zealand Ltd, at 714 Kaikorai Valley Rd. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A leading New Zealand cement manufacturer is set to build a new concrete plant in Dunedin.

Holcim New Zealand Ltd has been granted resource consent by the Dunedin City Council to construct and operate a concrete batching plant in Kaikorai Valley Rd, on industrial land near the Southern Motorway.

A report said the proposed activities at the plant included producing ready-mixed concrete, water reticulation and dispatching product by agitator truck to customers.

The company would also be unloading raw materials and admixtures used in concrete into silos, bins, and additive tanks.

The batching plant would be located within an approximately 1144sq m low-lying concrete pad, comprising cement silos with transfer augers, a weigh hopper, conveyor belt, feed plant, truck wash and water containment infrastructure.

There were provisions for two silos: an approximately 67-tonne vertical cement silo and a 50-tonne horizontal silo for "supplementary cementitious materials" used in low-carbon concrete mixes.

Vehicle access would be from McLeods Rd and cut material would be disposed of at the Burnside landfill, the report said.

The company has a cement depot based in Fryatt St.

