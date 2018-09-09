'Great location' spurs idea to open taqueria

Mamacita Taqueria owner Boris Reiber. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Dunedin businessman has expanded his eatery empire.

Boris Reiber opened his Mexican restaurant Mamacita Taqueria, at the corner of Stuart and Bath Sts, on Tuesday last week.

A "taqueria'' is an eatery that specialises in tacos.

Mr Reiber also owns burger business Re:Burger in Albany St, North Dunedin, which began in a food truck in January last year.

While searching for premises to open another Re:Burger shop, he discovered the central Dunedin site was for lease, spurring a change of plan.

"This great location came up and it was like wow - I couldn't pass it up. But I felt the vibe of the place didn't suit Re:Burger.''

Before he signed a lease, he searched for an idea for a new eatery he "could be equally passionate about''.

He had always loved Mexican food, so "it was a natural fit''.

The "fast, casual'' restaurant had capacity for 44 diners and had been full many times since opening.

"We had an amazing first week.''

Despite his eatery being located within blocks of two other Mexican restaurants, he believed there was capacity for the businesses to co-exist.

He had worked hard on the branding of his new business, including through the use of colour and decor such as Mayan symbols and flowers hanging from the roof.

"There are 250 bunches - I have spent a lot of hours with artificial flowers.''

When Re: Burger opened, he targeted the student market, but his sights were on a wider pool of customers.

"Everybody loves Mexican, right? Who doesn't love a good Mexican?''

The search for a shop to open a second Re:Burger in Dunedin continued, he said.

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz