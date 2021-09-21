Group agrees to call itself Business South

Chief executive Mike Collins has confirmed that the new name of the group formed by merging the Otago Chamber of Commerce and Otago Southland Employers Association will be Business South: Otago Chamber and Southern Employers. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Members of the merged southern business support group have voted overwhelmingly to keep the association’s name as Business South.

Last week, the association’s board confirmed it had decided on its permanent name and yesterday revealed it would be Business South: Otago Chamber and Southern Employers, to be known as Business South for short.

Business South had been its interim name after members from the Otago Chamber of Commerce and Otago Southland Employers Association voted to merge the two organisations last year.

More than 75% of members across both organisations voted for the name.

The other two options were Elevate Chamber and Business Network or Southern Business Otago Chamber and Southern Employers.

Business South chief executive Mike Collins said the name already had strong recognition within the community.

It also aligned the group with Business New Zealand, the national business organisation, of which Business South was a shareholder.

Mr Collins believed the tagline, Otago Chamber and Southern Employers, honoured its two legacy organisations, which had nearly 300 years of history between them, the chamber being founded in 1861, and the employers association in 1890.

Business South will become the group’s official name on October 1.

