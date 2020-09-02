Heli Glenorchy acquires Hayes business

A Heli Glenorchy chopper lands at Mt Tutoko.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Queenstown helicopter company founded by Sir Richard "Hannibal" Hayes has been acquired by a rival business in Glenorchy.

Heli Glenorchy’s acquisition of Heliworks Queenstown was confirmed yesterday.

The Glenorchy company’s chief pilot and director Nick Nicholson learned part of his trade under Sir Richard before setting up Heli Glenorchy five years ago.

Mr Nicholson and co-director and Heli Glenorchy maintenance controller Blair Christmas said they were proud and delighted to announce the acquisition.

Heli Glenorchy operates from the Glenorchy Airstrip on the doorstep of the Southern Alps and Mt Aspiring and Fiordland national parks.

"We’re excited about the opportunity and challenge that lies ahead," Mr Nicholson said.

"Hannibal built this brand from the ground up, and I was lucky enough to work beside him for a number of years. Taking this business into the future is now a dream realised, even in these trying times."

Sir Richard said he was proud his company was going to be in safe hands.

"My wife Carol and I are happy to hand on the baton to Nick, who we’re sure will continue the good name we’ve strived so long to establish," he said.

"I’m sure the company will continue as it always has done, offering efficient, high-quality service with safety and professionalism as its highest priority, building on the reputation we’ve established and cherishing our history."

Sir Richard and Carol, Lady Hayes will continue to operate Southern Lakes Helicopters Ltd in the Fiordland and Mt Cook operations.